Madrid ‘Submit’ £160m Bid For Kylian Mbappe

Madrid have reportedly tabled a bid of £160million for French superstar Kylian Mbappe following the news that Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with the French giants.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Madrid throughout the summer, and he yet to put pen-to-paper with a new contract in Paris.

The 22-year-old’s contract is up next summer.

Mbappe has had to relinquish his spot as PSG’s main man after the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona earlier this summer.

And the Frenchman is reportedly looking for a new challenge after winning four Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup during his time in the French capital.l