The Federal Government has asked Nigerians not to take up arms to defend themselves against bandits, killer herdsmen or boko haram.

Muhammed Dingyadi, minister of police affairs, said this on Tuesday during the second annual ministerial media briefing at the police headquarters in Abuja.

“in as much as we shouldn’t expect the people to just be sleeping without taking measures to ensure that they secure themselves, their neighbours and their communities.

That is the essence of community policing measures, report to the police.

“So, we need to have the support and partnership of Nigerians in the efforts we are making towards fighting crimes and criminalities.