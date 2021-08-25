NDA Attack: Northern Elders Call for NSA Mongono’s sack

Northern Elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) over the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

The Group in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, also demanded for a review of the security architecture.

The group blamed Tuesday’s morning attack by bandits on the NDA on the failure of Nigeria’s intelligence network.

The organisation added that their demands are based on patriotism to the country, insisting that it was time for the President to do away with Monguno following the worsening insecurity in the country.

According to the Coalition, the deteriorating security situation is a sign that Monguno, who manages the nation’s security was not on top of his game.

The statement further berated stakeholders in the region over what the group described as “their long silence in the face of unbearable criminal acts by armed herdsmen and insecurity across the country ‘thereby giving a bad image of the region.”