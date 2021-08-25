Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Dr Dominic Adegbola, on Wednesday, died of COVID-19 related ailments.

Confirming the death of Adegbola, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Taofik Gani stated that the late senior medical practitioner “was an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard earned money into philantropism. He was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.”

Dr Dominic was a grassroots politician from the days of Action Group.

He had held many political positions, notable amongst being State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.

He had also contested lagos state governorship under the platform of APGA. He was the Jakande group candidate for the lagos west senatorial primary of the SDP, a contest between him and Bola Tinubu.

The PDP spokesperson described his death “as Matyrdom as he was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, pauperized and less privileged.

He stood for the development of lagos and he sure regrets that this lagos is not as he wished. He will be forever remembered in Lagos Politics. We condole with his family. All PDP flags In the state shall fly at halfmast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him.

It can be recalled that the Lagos State PDP also lost her Secretary, Muiz Shodipe last month.

Burial arrangements shall be as presented by the family.”