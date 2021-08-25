The intraparty crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State took a new dimension on Monday when some loyalists of the Minister Of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, were arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for alleged assault and conspiracy.

The State Caretaker Secretary of the APC, Hon Rasaq Salinsile and former Chairman of the party, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, former Commissioner for Works and Transports, Engr. Kazeem Salami, former Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Special Needs, Com. Biyi Odunlade, former Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation, Barr. Gbenga Akano, a member of the APC in Ilesa, Alaba Popoola and Azeez Adekunle were also arraigned before the court headed by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara.

They were accused of assaulting one Muideen Ajetunmobi and Usman Lekan at the APC Secretariat on August 14, 2021.

But the APC chieftains pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Defence Counsels, Abdulfatai Abdulsalam and Muftau Adediran applied for the bail of the APC chieftains on self recognisance.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara granted bail to Salinsile, Adebiyi, Salami, Odunlade and Akano, on self recognisance in a sum of N5million each.

The Magistrate also admitted Alaba and Adekunle to bail in a sum of N5million with one surety each. The surety must either be a civil servant or house owner residing within the jurisdiction of the magistrate.

The case was adjourned till September 24 for mention.