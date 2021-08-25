The raging feud between the suspended National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, and his estranged benefactor, Rivers State’s Governor Nyesom Wike has escalated into a dirty grudge fight.

Our source authoritatively gathered that the battle for the control of Wadata House, the PDP’s National Headquarters, has shifted to their native Rivers State, with Wike allegedly threatening to revoke the Certificates of Occupancy of all properties belonging to Secondus in the state if he does not step down as party Chairman and withdraw his interest in seeking re-election at the party’s forthcoming National Convention later this year.

A senior party source familiar with developments told THEWILL that the Governor allegedly issued the threat when he met with a respected member of the party, who had seen him privately to resolve his bitter quarrel with Secondus, some hours ago.

Secondus is believed to own multiple properties in Rivers State valued at billions of naira.