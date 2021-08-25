Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport on Tuesday said embattled former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus can challenge the court order which removed him from office in court.

The deputy national chairman (South) of the PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has assumed leadership of the party following the court injunction which barred Secondus from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

Speaking in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Babatope a lawyer and former member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) said “I am a lawyer. Once there is a ruling, given by a court of competent jurisdiction, it must be obeyed”.

“The only thing Secondus can do is to go to court and challenge the ruling. Since the deputy national chairman has taken over the position, I think that is the right thing to do. Secondus must abide by the basic tenet of the decision of the court. There are no two ways about it”.

“The best thing which has happened is that the deputy will take over until there is another court ruling which invalidates that judgment. If there is no order, then the deputy will continue managing the affairs of the party until the convention”.

“It was just like the case of Adams Oshiomhole. When the court removed him, there was nothing he could do. He had to abide by the ruling of the court” he said.