Wednesday, August 25, 2021
More
    Political partiesNews Feature

    PDP Crisis: Like Oshiomole, Secondus should abide by court’s verdict- Babatope

    By Naija247news
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport on Tuesday said embattled former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus can challenge the court order which removed him from office in court.

    The deputy national chairman (South) of the PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has assumed leadership of the party following the court injunction which barred Secondus from parading himself as the party’s national chairman.

    Speaking in a chat with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Babatope a lawyer and former member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) said “I am a lawyer. Once there is a ruling, given by a court of competent jurisdiction, it must be obeyed”.

    “The only thing Secondus can do is to go to court and challenge the ruling. Since the deputy national chairman has taken over the position, I think that is the right thing to do. Secondus must abide by the basic tenet of the decision of the court. There are no two ways about it”.

    “The best thing which has happened is that the deputy will take over until there is another court ruling which invalidates that judgment. If there is no order, then the deputy will continue managing the affairs of the party until the convention”.

    “It was just like the case of Adams Oshiomhole. When the court removed him, there was nothing he could do. He had to abide by the ruling of the court” he said.

    Previous articleTambuwal Advises Buhari Against Grazing Reserves
    Next articleDelta 2023: We Will Accept Okowa’s Anointed Candidates From Central – PDP Stakeholders
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com