PDP North West Zone Flags Off E-Registration Of Youths

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), North-West Zone Youth has launched an e-registration exercise for youths in Katsina State with a targeted registration of 2 million people.

Speaking during the sensitization programme held in Katsina, the party’s North West Zonal Youth Leader, Hon. Hamza Yunusa Jibia said the platform was initiated by the party to give the youths a sense of belonging to participate in its affairs.

Jibia who noted that the exercise is timely explained that the PDP as the largest political party in Africa decided to open up more opportunities for the youths to participate and aspire for positions in running the affairs of the party.

He, therefore, called on the teeming youth to embrace the opportunity and get registered through the PDP electronic device which can be accessed from any part of the world.

“It is time for the youth to come together and join the party to save Nigeria from the shackles and maladministration of APC government”, he added.

In his remarks, the PDP National Secretary Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, represented by his Principal Private Secretary (PPS) Hon. Abdullahi Rawayau urged the Youths to join forces with the PDP to enable it to get rid of the APC who has failed the country.

According to him, the APC has failed to keep to its campaign promises of improving the economy, fight corruption and securing the lives and property of the people.

Hon. Ibrahim Lawal Dankaba, the State coordinator of the e-Registration exercise and member North West Zonal Caretaker Committee gave a detailed explanation of the process and procedures of the e-registration exercise.