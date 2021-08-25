Plateau State Government Re – Imposes 24hrs Curfew In Jos North

PLATEAU STATE GOVERNMENT RE-IMPOSES 24 HOUR COURFEW ON JOS NORTH LGA AFTER ATTACK ON YELWA ZANGAM VILLAGE.

Plateau State Government has reinstated the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed in Jos North Local Government Area following growing tensions arising from the attack on Yelwa Zangam village of the Local Government where people were killed and properties destroyed.

According to Governor Simon Lalong, the 24 hour will come into force from 4pm, today Wednesday 25th August 2021 until further notice.

The proactive decision became necessary following eminent threat to lives and properties within the Local Government Area and the need to forestall the breakdown of law and order. It will also enable security agencies deploy appropriately to maintain security as the search for the attackers of the villagers continues.

The Governor has appealed to the citizens of Jos North to cooperate with the Government by abiding to the 24-hour curfew commencing 4pm, 25th August 2021, as security agencies have been mandated to ensure that those who violate the curfew are arrested.

Also, the 6pm to 6am curfew in Jos South and Bassa LGAs still remains in place until further notice. Only people on essential duties such as health personnel, journalists, fire service and para-military and others, are to be exempted from the curfew but should carry means of identification with them at all times.

The Governor is calling for calm as he is seriously grieved by the attacks. He again sympathises with the victims, but wants them to show restraint and allow Government to handle the matter to disallow hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation to cause mayhem and destruction in the State.

Dr. Makut Simon Macham

Director of Press & Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State.

25th August 2021.