The Accord Party deputy governorship candidate and the running mate to Dr. Godwin Maduka, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi has lambasted the Governor William Obiano-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Government in Anambra State over N251 billion local government allocations.

Sir Ifeatu Obi gave the sharp rebuke while speaking to our correspondent in Awka yesterday.

He berated the Governor Obiano Government for mismanaging and diverting local government allocation amounting to N251 billion, according to the revelation made by the National Bureau of Statistics in Abuja.

Obi stated that the total Local Government allocation received by Anambra State Government as documented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are as follows:

Year 2014 = N40.2 billion

Year 2015 = N31.5 billion

Year 2016 = N25.7 billion

Year 2017 = N32.3 billion

Year 2018 = N42.8 billion

Year 2019 = N38.6 billion

Year 2020 = N39.8 billion

Grand Total = N251 billion for 7 years.

This means that Anambra State Government received an Average of N36.7 billion yearly as Local Government allocations:

Each Local Government on the Average received N12 billion for 7 years;

Each Local Government gets an Average of N1 billion yearly, and,

Each Local Government gets an Average of N100 million monthly

Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi chided the APGA-led Government for diverting and mismanaging the local government funds.

In his words, while further lambasting the Governor Obiano administration, he asked:

“Politics aside, where is the competence?, where is the responsibility and where is the accountability?

“Does our Local Government look like where one tenth of N251 billion was expensed?

“Bear in mind that before they wind down, another N36.7 billion would been received too on the average!”

Sir Ifeatu Obi berated the APGA Government for giving Transition Committee Chairmen an average of N5 million monthly to cover their overhead cost without informing Ndi Anambra the whereabouts of the Local Government allocation.

He assured Ndi Anambra that the Accord Party will run a very transparent and accountable Government, conduct Local Government election within six months of swearing in, grant financial Autonomy to the Local Government system for a grassroots tailored infrastructure development.

He reiterated that the governorship candidate of Accord Party and himself are made men who are passionate about changing the face of Anambra State positively.

Obi said that they have been able to impact their various communities individually.

He urged Ndi Anambra to register and get their voters card in readiness to vote the Accord Party which is the only part that has credible evidence and track record of performance.