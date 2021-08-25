One of the “Dunamis 5”, Ben Manasseh, has talked about how IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, gave them Pizza to eat after being without food in DSS custody for 7 days.

Trouble began when 5 activists, Ben Manasseh,Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel(Dunamis 5) went to Dunamis Church on a Sunday for a Thanksgiving. All 5 men wore T-shirts with the inscription “Buhari Must Go!”

After the Service, just as they were about to leave, Church security rounded them up and took them to an area of the church where they were held captive, beaten and the DSS called on them.

The DSS arrived to bundle them away to their headquarters. The men were kept in DSS custody for week with no food. Ben Mannaseh later discovered that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu was in a nearby cell and got talking to him. When Nnamdi Kanu discovered that the men had not eaten for 7 days, he had Pizza sent to them. The DSS later moved the 5 men to a different cell when they discovered that they were talking with Kanu.

The men were held for 30 days without charge then taken to court and charged for “disturbing public peace”. Ben Mannaseh said that they were tortured in DSS custody just for wearing “Buhari Must Go” shirts. The courts later granted the men bail which they have perfected and left DSS custody, however, the DSS were nowhere to be found when the matter came up in court 2 days ago.

The Dunamis 5 and a supporter in the picture below