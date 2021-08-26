Akwa Ibom Government To Demolish 3 Popular Churches in Uyo

The Uyo Capital City Development Authority has urged developers to always obtain building approvals from the Authority before erecting any structure within the Capital City.

At the routine development control exercise by the Authority, today Wednesday, the Chairman of the Uyo Capital City Development Authority, Prince Enobong Uwah frowned at indiscriminate siting of illegal Developments including shanties, containers, makeshift stores on government right of way, stressing that such structures distort the master plan of uyo capital city.

The team also inspected structures at Ikot Oku Ikono Junction by flyover, mbierebe junction and Mbiabong Etoi by Ring Road three, Oron Road where they demolised illegal development including shanties, warned road side traders against indiscriminate display of wares.

Prince Uwah further reiterated the resolve of the Government to stop at nothing to ensure that Uyo metropolis is given a status that befits it and sanity brought to it.

He warned against increasing wave of illegal activities of street traders, indiscriminate display of goods on road setbacks and walkways on major roads.

Prince Uwah at the monitoring across Ikpa Road by Uniuyo, observed that street traders displayed their wares on the Government right of way and road corridors thereby impeding traffic and directed them to relocate.

Prince Uwah, represented by The Head of Town Planning Department, TPL Eshiet Freddy, A Town Planner, also issued a contravention and demolition notice to Dunamis Church, ikpa Road opposite University of Uyo, Holy Ghost Ambassador Ministry International, 8 Ekpanya Street, Uyo, as well as God’s House of Refuge Ikot Ebido Oku Uyo.

According to the Authority, the affected structures do not meet planning standard for approval as the buildings negate minimum requirement for its development, pointing to inadequate setbacks, space standard, building line and area distribution.

The UCCDA Boss stated the mission of the Agency to create an effective mechanism and articulate policies for the management of the urban land in accordance with Uyo capital city master plan for maximum utilisation and comfort of the populace .

This Prince Uwah, noted, is inline with the vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel to build a beautiful, healthy, efficient, functional and enviable capital city for sustainable growth, that is conducive for living, working and recreation.