The serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said anyone who decides to contest in the 2023 election, is putting his head inside hot water.

Bakare stated this during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday night.

The fiery cleric revealed that he and a group of Nigerians are building a formidable team, like a shadow cabinet, for the next administration

According to him, some members of the team are members of the current President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Anyone plunging into the election in 2023 is just plunging his head inside hot water, and therefore you must go with a team and not go alone.

“Very shortly, you will see the formidable team we’re presenting to the nation like a shadow cabinet, these are the men that would do it.

“We are meeting right now. They don’t even understand what is about to hit the nation. It is going to hit it big time in a positive manner,” Bakare said.