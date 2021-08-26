Borno State Government Declares Monday Public Holiday For Buhari

The Borno State Government on Sunday declared Monday, February 16, as a work-free-day ahead of the visit of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, to the state.

Ahmed Jidda, the Secretary to the State Government, announced this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Mr. Jidda said that the gesture was to enable residents of the state receive Mr. Buhari during his campaign rally.

He urged party supporters to come out en mass to welcome the candidate.

“Gov. Kashim Shettima has enjoined all Borno residents to come out en mass and line up the streets to welcome the Peoples’ General,” he said.