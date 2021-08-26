Buhari has wrong people in cabinet — Afenifere leader

Afenifere leader, Pa Adebanjo complained that that President Buhari has all the wrong people in his cabinet.

Adebanjo said: “The thing that will save Nigeria is to change the constitution. Anything outside that, there is no future for Nigeria.

“Corruption is worse in Nigeria now than it has ever been because of the people Buhari surrounds himself with.

“We need to ask ourselves why the North has more states and local governments than other parts of Nigeria. The military made it so to favour the North.

“The late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, wanted a constitution that would make every region in Nigeria grow at their own pace.

“That is why Nigerians are clamouring for restructuring because each region was dependent on clear autonomy.

“Nigerians want restructuring and dialogue to rebuild trust in Nigeria. We must beg President Buhari to agree to what the people want.”