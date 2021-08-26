Crossdresser Arrested In Kogi State, Paraded (Pictures)

Bobrisky, you sabi he/she?” – Governor Yahaya Bello’s media aide asks as he shares photos of alleged crossdresser arrested in Kogi

Watch video here

The Kogi State Vigilante Group in charge of Adavi Local Government has arrested a young man who disguised as a woman.

The young man who claimed to be a dancer, was nabbed on Wednesday morning, August 25, in Zariagi community, Adavi LGA, by the vigilante group when they suspected him of making suspicious moves.

The Chairman of Adavi LG, Hon. Joseph Omuya Salami, who arrived at the location where the incident happened instructed the Vigilante Group to hand over the man to Nigeria Army for further questioning and find out the motive behind his moves.

Engr. M. Jamiu Habeeb, SA Media & Publicity, Adavi LG, said the suspect confirmed his name to be Ilyasu, an indigene of Kogi State from Ofu local government claimed to be a dancer but he’s yet to disclose his motive in that area because nobody can identify him as part of the community or have met him before.

“The Nigerian Army has taken charge of the situation and the issue will be investigated and Musa will be tried if found guilty of any criminal act.” added Habeeb.

Meanwhile, Atuluku Victor Levi, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, shared photos of the suspect on his official Facebook account.

“Bobrisky, you sabi he/her? I just wan know before we continue dis matter 4 Kogi” he captioned the post.

When a follower enquired the identity of the person, Mr Atuluku said “disguised for criminality but caught in my dear Kogi State.