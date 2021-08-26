Don’t Vote For APC, Falae Warns Ondo Voters

The National Chairman of Social Democratic Party and Afenifere chieftain, Chief Olu Falae, has asked voters in Ondo State not to vote for the All Progressives Congress candidates in the next month’s general elections.

Falae, who spoke at his party’s campaign rally in Akure on Wednesday, officially presented SDP’s candidates for the National and House of Assembly elections.

The SDP chairman said the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had done a lot of things against the Yoruba Nation and the South West.

According to him, Tinubu and his party worked against the interest of the South West when the position of the Speakership of the House of Representatives was zoned to the region.

Falae also alleged that the position of the APC leader on the much publicised National Confab was condemnable.

He pointed out that if many of the recommendations of the confab like decentralisation of railways control, seaport establishment and control of mineral resources were implemented, the South West and Ondo State in particular would derive a lot of benefits.

“A lot of employment would be generated if those recommendations in the report of the national conference are implemented.” Falae said.

He advised the people of the state to vote for all the SDP candidates for the National and State House of Assembly Elections.

Also speaking, the SDP governorship candidate for Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, said the South West benefitted immensely when the region was not being controlled by the political party at the centre.

Makinde recalled the achievements of leaders of the Yorubaland in the First, Second and Third Republics who did so much for the people in spite of being in the party different from that at the centre.

He said, “The south west region has nothing to lose if they vote for SDP in the forthcoming elections.”

The highpoint of the rally was the presentation of party flags to candidates vying for places in the National Assembly and House of Assembly in the coming elections.