Friday, August 27, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Ebonyi, Three Others Get ₦24 Billion For Ranching

    By Naija247news
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Ebonyi, Yobe and Katsina states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have received N24billion for ranching from the Federal Government.

    Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media, Garba Shehu, stated this last night on Politics Today, a programme on Channels.

    He said four received N6billion each for ranching and other associated purposes.

    He, however, did not disclose when they got the funds, though he said Katsina was the latest to get it.

    Shehu said eight other states will get theirs soon as their applications are being processed.

    He said any state that is interested and meets the requirement will get the same grant.

    Shehu said: ” Yes, Katsina has been given, but Katsina is not the only state that has been given.

    “So far, about N24billion has been disbursed to about four states for ranching and associated activities.

    “Yobe has been given. Ebonyi has been given and FCT has been given. More than eight other states are now being processed for this payment.”

    Shehu said the programme is one of the ways the Buhari Administration intends to end the farmer/herder clashes.

    Previous articleBuhari’s Past Haunts: As Lagos Youths Protest
    Next articleAudacity Of Fake News: Army Recruiting Boko Haram Members? – Fredrick Nwabufo
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com