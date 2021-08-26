Nollywood Actress Chioma Ifemeludike And Omoye Sowore Are Lovers

The Nollywood actress who blackmailed Apostle Johnson Suleman last week in a badly-written script is Sowore’s girlfriend. She always travel to Abuja to sleep with him.

Sowore has VOWED TO BRING DOWN Apostle Johnson Suleman. He has arranged 5 ladies who will come on social media to testify that they also had affair with him. Remember, Chioma Ifemeludike said in her video that there are other ladies who want to confess.

I chatted with one of the ladies, who told me that her spirit will not allow her to jeopardize her destiny after the video which Chioma did against

Apostle Suleman that many Nigerians attacked her for. I will reveal more in my next post.

Omoyele Sowore, the owner of Sahara Reporters is behind all the scandals Apostle Johnson Suleman has been through. Recently, he asked his lawyer Inibehe Effiong to defend Israel Balogun and he is using Sahara Reporters to push the attacks against Apostle Johnson Suleman

WHY IS SOWORE AFTER APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEMAN?

In 2017 Apostle Suleman instituted a N1billion libel suit against Sahara Reporters “for damages” done to his hard-earned reputation as a man of God by the unfounded, malicious and spurious publications of Sahara Reporters.

It’s been 4 years now, the case is still in court. Sowore has exhausted his money on the libel suit because the judge who is handling the case keep on adjourning it. He pleaded to settle out of court but it didn’t work out hence the renewed attacks.

This is the case number ID/ADR/347/2017, filed at Ikeja High Court of Lagos State – You can verify it.

Apostle Johnson Suleman is praying, the church is praying. Soon Sowore will reap what he sowed. The bible says evil shall slay the wicked

Hon Obi-West Utchaychukwu

aka The Media Apostle