“Making Yusuf Buhari A State Function Is Abuse Of Power”

For those who want to know and learn from history and have objective reasoning rather than subjective

“You cannot make ur son’s marriage a state function! It’s called abuse of power! Shagari’s first son, Cpt. Bala married the daughter of Gidado Idris, while the father was president, it was kept low key private function. Three children of Obasanjo, Gbenga, Bola and Tosin, married while the father was president, I was in the villa then nobody was even informed.

These are private things that must be kept private, but not making them state function and using state funds to execute! And coming from a man who claims to be Mr. Integrity is even more assaulting! Just because IBB did that doesn’t make it right; at least IBB never made false claims of integrity!”

~Umar Ardo Ph.D