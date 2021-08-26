Friday, August 27, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    NDA Attack Politically Motivated To Embarrass Buhari Regime, Says Garba Shehu

    By Naija247news
    0
    6

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Garba Shehu, spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, has alleged that Tuesday’s attack on Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna is an “opportunistic crime,” politically motivated to embarrass the Buhari regime.

    Mr Shehu made this statement while speaking on Channels TV Politics Today programme Wednesday night.

    “It is an opportunistic crime.

    It is political. Somebody wants to embarrass the government by doing this because we are coming from major successes,” Mr Shehu retorted when asked about the scary matter.

    In the same breath, Mr Shehu alluded there was no fact to support his assertion but that “In a political climate where people seek to make political capital out of this unfortunate incident, you don’t rule out anything.”

    “Investigation are ongoing,” he clarified.

    Mr Shehu further said the Buhari regime has achieved much in the war against insurgency in the North-East, adding that it would take time for sanity to be restored in the country.

    “Look at how Boko Haram are ravaging in the North-East, they are surrendering.

    All of the victories that are recorded. Even in the North-west, these bandits are being taken out in large numbers and its is a matter time for sanity to be restore.”

    People Gazette reported on Tuesday how armed bandits raided Nigerian Defence Academy, killing three persons.

    Last week Friday,, 60 persons were kidnapped at Rimi village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

    Previous articleList of the victims of NDA Terrorists Attack
    Next articleBuhari’s Past Haunts: As Lagos Youths Protest
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com