NDA: Gunmen Targeted Five Apartments, FG Incompetent, Say CAN, CNG

Preliminary findings by the military authorities have revealed how the gunmen, who attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, gained access to the institution.

The PUNCH gathered that the attackers broke into five apartments at the NDA residential quarters and swiftly escaped before the guards on duty could respond.

This came to the fore on Wednesday as the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Coalition of Northern Groups berated the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

FG should wake up from its long sleep, says CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria expressed concern over the weakness of the government in tackling the security challenges in the country.

The organisation said with the killing of 36 persons in Naraguta community in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State by terrorists, it was obvious that the sleepiness of Nigerian leaders “is too much and too long.”

The Vice-President of CAN in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, Rev Joseph Hayab, stated this in an interview with The PUNCH.

CNG carpets FG

The Coalition of 52 Northern Groups accused the Federal Government of demonstrating weakness in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The coalition made the accusation following the attack on the NDA by terrorists.

According to the CNG, the Nigerian polity has disintegrated to a point where basic conditions and responsibilities of a sovereign government no longer function properly.

The spokesman for the CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said this in a statement titled, ‘NDA attack: Again, CNG fumes, insists Nigeria failed under Buhari’.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), said Tuesday’s attack on the NDA would buoy the military’s determination to make decisive end to criminality in the country, rather than dampen the morale of the armed forces as intended.

Buhari’s assurance was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled, ‘Attack on NDA won’t Dampen Resolve of our Military to Bring Decisive End to Criminality, President Buhari Vows’.