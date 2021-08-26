Thursday, August 26, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Nigerian Troops Repel Terrorists on Looting Spree in Yobe State

    By Naija247news
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Nigerian troops have repelled a terrorist incursion on a looting spree in Babbangida Community under Tarmuwa Local Government of Yobe State.

    PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists who had invaded the community on Wednesday’s evening ransacked some provision stores and looted food items and medicines before fleeing in the advance of the troops.

    It could not be confirmed if the terrorists were ISWAP fighters or Boko Haram members.
    A military intelligence officer said that the terrorists abandoned some of their loots and weapons on sighting the advance of the troops.

    “We have recovered their truck and abandoned weapon including some of the looted items. They deliberately mined their escape routes with IEDs to deny the troops of hot pursuit,” the officer said.

    Previous articleSanwo-Olu is political brand icon of 2021
    Next articleChina criticises U.S. ‘scapegoating’ over COVID origin report
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com