Nigerian Troops Repel Terrorists on Looting Spree in Yobe State

Nigerian troops have repelled a terrorist incursion on a looting spree in Babbangida Community under Tarmuwa Local Government of Yobe State.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists who had invaded the community on Wednesday’s evening ransacked some provision stores and looted food items and medicines before fleeing in the advance of the troops.

It could not be confirmed if the terrorists were ISWAP fighters or Boko Haram members.

A military intelligence officer said that the terrorists abandoned some of their loots and weapons on sighting the advance of the troops.

“We have recovered their truck and abandoned weapon including some of the looted items. They deliberately mined their escape routes with IEDs to deny the troops of hot pursuit,” the officer said.