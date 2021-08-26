Friday, August 27, 2021
    Nigerians Are Being Slaughtered Like Rams This Days – Hope Uzodinma Cries Out

    Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has weighed into the country’s security challenges and according to him, Nigerians are being killed like rams under this present leadership.

    According to Reports , the Governor made the statement on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with the president.

    He was quoted as saying, “It’s condemnable. It’s unfortunate that people kill human beings these days as if they are killing rams.”

    “I will call on all of us as leaders, as Nigerians, to protect the sanctity of our nation and protect the interest of our country.”
    Nigeria security system is deteriorating as the day goes by.

    Banditry, killings, kidnapping and all sorts of detestable things has taken over the country especially in the north.

