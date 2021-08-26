The spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, NEF, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that the North had paid the biggest price for the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, and that the country’s salvation is neither with All Progressives Congress, APC, nor Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Baba-Ahmed said this on Wednesday at a dialogue organised by an online newspaper, Ripples Nigeria, at the 2nd annual dialogue, on the theme “Rebuilding trust in a divided Nigeria: Advancing the conversation”, in Lagos.

Other eminent Nigerians that spoke at the event were Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; acting Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and former chairman of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof Usman Yusuf.

On his part, NEF spokesperson, Mr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the future of Nigeria does not need the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to change fortunes.

He charged Nigerians to vote for an individual who is interested in the development of the country.

He said: “The North has paid the biggest price for the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Don’t attribute Buhari’s failure to northerners. The people in the North have the wrong person in office because they are the first victims of the misgovernance of President Buhari.”

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of the Ripples Centre of Investigative Journalism, RCDIJ, Mr. Sam Ibemere, reiterated the importance of the gathering, saying it was to redress the national issues due to the widening gulf among the populace.