By Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has maintained its stance that there is no land for ranching in the state.

This was made known to IGBERE TV via a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor David Nweze Umahi, Mr Francis Nwaze.

According to the statement, “We have received the news making the rounds that Ebonyi State is among the States in the Federation that has received the sum of 6 billion naira each for ranching as attributed to the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu while responding to questions on Channels Television on Wednesday night and we wish to clarify as follows:”

“That Ebonyi State Government never at any time received any money for ranching in the State and will not receive any money for the same purpose as there is no available land for ranching in the state.”

“That should any Ebonyian opts to engage in personal ranching, Ebonyians should see such venture as a personal decision of such person who must use his/her land for the purpose.”

“This is because Ebonyi State Government has continued to maintain that there is no land for ranching in the state and it is not about reneging from the decision. “