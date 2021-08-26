You Are The Face Of Governor Wike In Kalabari Land, Prince Hezekiah Extols DELGA Council Boss

Ace comedian, Prince Hezekiah, has extolled the Executive Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Hon. Michael John Williams, describing him as the face of Governor Nyesom Wike in Kalabari Land.

Prince Hezekiah, who spoke, Wednesday, at the Council, when his team paid a courtesy call on the LGA Chief Executive, added that the Chairman was like the image maker of the governor, due to his developmental strides in the LGA, characteristic of the governor.

Speaking at the Conference Hall of the Chairman’s office, the Kalabari-born entertainer, stated that the essence of the visit was to intimate the Chairman of his forthcoming event, tagged: Prince Hezekiah MADE IN PORT HARCOURT, slated for September 5, 2021, at the Aztec Arcum Event Centre, Port Harcourt.

Prince Hezekiah noted that the event, which is first of its kind, is aimed at showcasing the Port Harcourt talents to the world.

While calling for support from relevant stakeholders for the entertainment industry in the State, the veteran comedian noted that Port Harcourt had potentials to compete favourably with other big cities of the world.

He appealed to the Council Boss to support the event by buying and distributing free tickets to Degema people to come and watch the show.

Responding, the Council Chairman commended him for being a worthy Ambassador of the Kalabari Ethnic Nationality, thanking him for coming up with such a laudable idea to revive the ailing entertainment industry in the State.

He stated that the present Chairmen of the 3 Kalabari speaking LGAs, were working together in synergy to promote the unity, peace and development of the kalabari Nation.

The Council Boss assured the entertainer that, as one of their own, he and his counterparts would collaborate and give all necessary support to him, to ensure that the event turned out successful.

Daerefa-a Christopher Braide

Chief Press Secretary,

Degema Local Government Council