Akinwonmi Set To Preside As PDP Caucus Meeting Begins

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, the Acting National Chairman of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi, is presiding over the ongoing meeting of the party caucus, currently holding at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

Although the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who, acting on an order issued by a Kebbi State High Court on Thursday, assumed office on Friday, he is not at the meeting.

Akinwonmi said, “I came here this morning and a letter was served on me. Coincidentally, I met the chairman of the BoT and told him and he told me he received a copy of the same letter.

“I want us to discuss this letter before this meeting starts.”

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said, “I bring the greetings of my colleague governors to this meeting.

“We are working together for the good of our party;whatever issues we have will be resolved at this caucus meeting.”

Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, noted that, “ Yesterday, we had several meetings and took decisions.

“By the grace of God, we will take decisions that will be in the interest of the party. Let us set aside all

personal interests to make this party great.”

Chairman of the National Assembly Caucus, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, said, “Every Nigerian is looking up to us in the PDP to give a sense of direction because the other party, including the President, had admitted failure.

“He [Buhari] said he won’t finish his tenure a failure. That, in itself, is admittance of failure.

“We in the National Assembly are in support of this effort.”