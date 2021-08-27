Bandits Write Letter To Zamfara College Of Education, Gusau

The provost of the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau, Dr. Umar Bello has confirmed the receipt of an

alleged letter of threat by bandits, saying that the management of the college has put some measures in place to safeguard the lives of both staff and students.

The Provost said that the threat letter was no longer a secrete as it has been in circulation, pointing out that when the letter went viral on social media platforms, the college authorities contacted the security agencies and the military, for quick intervention.

The provost explained that the college had engaged the services of local vigilantes who are supporting the existing security architecture of the college.

Dr. Umar further stated that before the threat, the college had engaged the services of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp operatives, all to give the college a well coordinated security network within the college.

He commended security chiefs in the state for their proactive response and for watching over the college area.