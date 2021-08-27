Friday, August 27, 2021
    Buhari Orders NBC To Suspend Channels TV Over Ortom, Olawunmi Interview – Sowore

    FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari poses before the opening session of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris, France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    According to Facebook post by Sowore following the interview which alleges Governors and persons in Buhari’s government as sponsors of Boko Haram, President Buhari has reportedly ordered NBC to suspend Channels television over the interview.

    Criminal Muhammadu Buhari reportedly orders NBC tO go after Channels Television licence to be suspended by the FEderal Govt of Nigeria over interview of Gov. Ortom and Retired Naval Commodore Kunle Olawunmi

    Reportedly Ordered for the arrest of Chamberlain Usoh, Co-Host on Sunrise Daily and his colleagues, anchors of the program at Channels

    They are to be brought to Abuja tomorrow! Let’s be vigilant and stand with these journalists. Muhammadu Buhari will be defeate and ultimately disgraced out of power.

