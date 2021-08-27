Gov Matawalle Tells Buhari: Declare State Of Emergency

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has urged the federal government to declare state of emergency in the northern part of the country to end insurgency in the region.

This was disclosed when the Governor received the AIG in charge of Zone 10, Mr. Ali Janga, saying that the declaration of state of emergency in the north would be the best option to security lives and property.

According to him, the security challenges facing the zone had reached an alarming rate and ought to be faced with all seriousness.

He stressed that, the sum of N17 million was recently released to the security agencies to mobilise their personnel to security prone areas.

On the recently abducted people from some communities in the state, Matawalle said that, government was making efforts to secure their release.

Responding, AIG Ali Janga lauded the financial and moral support being extended to the police and other security agents in the state, urging them to double their efforts.

He maintained that the police would continue to discharge their constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of the people.

AIG Janga called for more support and cooperation from the government and the entire people of the state to the police in the fight against banditry.