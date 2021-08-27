Lalong Is Too Weak To Defend Plateau People From Fulanis

God will bless Ortom for rising to defend his people from jihadist Fulanis who disguised as herders. Lalong is too weak to defend his people. He parades himself as chairman Northern Governors Forum but can’t defend his people from planned annihilation. God revealed to Lalong that a big danger is coming but he loves romancing with Fulanis who won’t spare him. Has he not seen the result?

A day after 22 Fulanis were killed, a Fulani man called Abubakar Likita was arrested in Nasarawa with over hundred AK47 cartridges and thousands of live bullets heading to Jos. Likita confessed that over six Fulanis with more deadly weapons were on their way to Jos. Lalong didn’t work with this wonderful report to save his people and over 36 people were killed again. Do Jos people’s lives matter to buhari?

The people who condemned the killing of 22 Fulanis lost their voices when 36 Jos people were slaughtered by Fulanis yesterday. Buhari didn’t cry, sultan didn’t issue press conference, the rag-headed idiot of southwest didn’t rant. Why is it normal for Fulanis to be killing Nigerians without arrest or trial? We say no to this barefaced injustice against indigenous Nigerians. Lalong had better wake up and defend his people. We are not supporting killing but condemning the growing injustice which is the root cause of violence and reprisals.

Related