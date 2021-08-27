Nigeria Mission In Burundi Host Top Military Officers, Others On Study Tour

*NIGERIA MISSION IN BUJUMBURA HOSTS TOP MILITARY OFFICERS, PARAMILITARY OFFICERS, SENIOR CIVIL SERVANTS, SELECT CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRY ON STUDY TOUR FROM NIPSS*

In consonance with opening up unlimited Economic and Social opportunities between Burundi and Nigeria and in furtherance of the aims and objectives of the Nigeria Burundi – Commission, the Nigeria Mission in Burundi is currently playing host to a cross-section of Nigerian professionals on a study tour of ‘The Burundi’ from the National Institute of Strategic Studies, Kuru

The delegation which is set to brainstorm about their experience across their academic lines at the institute is expected to visit the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Public Security, Budget & Planning and Health. They will also visit Civil Society Organizations, United Nations Office, Burundi’s Investment and Promotion Council, the Central Bank of Burundi, Revenue Agency and the private sector.

According to the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Burundi, His Excellency Amb Elijah Onyeagba PhD, *’This is the first time in the history of the Nigeria Mission in Burundi to host such a high powered delegation from Nigeria since its creation in 2007.” He wished them a happy stay in Bujumbura as he encouraged them to feel relaxed and enjoy the real Burundian Experience on this National and professional engagement.*

This program is being facilitated by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru as part of the requirements for completion of Course 43 at the Institute.

This is indeed a milestone for both Nations.

*(C) Igba Media Team*