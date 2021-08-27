Open Grazing: Gov. Hope Uzodimma On The Same Path With The People

It is unfortunate that while the state government is busy working for the greater good of the people through various policies and programmes, some persons have already positioned their minds to always initiate actions that can pull down the administration through every means within their reach.

The recent statement by Gov. Hope Uzodimma on open grazing has been another point of misinterpretation, propaganda and a ploy to tarnish the image of the administration by some elements whose stock-in-trade never runs out of falsehood.

It has become necessary that we make it clear that Imo State since 2007 under the administration of Gov. Achike Udenwa enacted a law against grazing at restricted areas which has been in effect till date.

We are not oblivious of the fact that while other states may have this law in motion, these herders have gone ahead to defy it and cause havoc unabated despite the efforts of some state government to bring them to book.

Since cattle business is also a source of revenue to the Government, it is only fit and proper for the state government and the association of these herders to sign a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) on clear terms of operation in the state. This measure will bring about peaceful coexistence and help both parties to guard against herdsmen menace and cattle rustlers alike and ensure they are law-abiding.

Since law number 9 of 2006 (Imo state Prohibition of Grazing at Restricted Areas) which was assented to in 2007 has never been repealed or revoked and neither has there been a call for its amendment then we have no reason to misunderstand or worry as the opposition only see Imo people as pawns in their own game of chess.

Again, we are not surprise at the antics of the opposition as it is old fashioned and the people are no longer moved by their childish, comical conspiracies. The Governor never said anything about pulling out from the decisions of the Southern Governors Forum on Open grazing but only stated what was obtainable in the state, at the moment.

Imolites and the General Public should therefore disregard the insinuations and hearsay as being peddled by the enemies of the State and be rest assured that government policies are not anti-people but one that will promote peaceful coexistence and development in Imo State.