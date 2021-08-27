Saturday, August 28, 2021
    PDP: Secondus Resumes, Meets Akinwonmi, Others

    By Naija247news
    Embattled chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Uche Secondus, on Friday, resumed office, three days after a Rivers State High Court, in Degema, restrained him from functioning as chairman of the opposition party.

    Secondus on resumption met other with the acting national chairman, Yemi Akinnwonmi and other top officials of the party, in his office.

    A Kebbi State High Court had on Thursday, issued an interim order directing the PDP chairman to resume office pending the determination of the substantive suit.

