PHOTO NEWS: Danger Looms As Residents Scoop Diesel From Fallen Tanker

Danger Looms As Residents Scoop Diesel From Tanker

Danger is looming at Afara, Etche in Rivers State as residents of the area troop enmass to scoop diesel from a fallen tanker.



Naija247news correspondent gathered the incident happened in early hours of Thursday.

According to an eyewitness that shared the report to our correspondent, “if something is not done, tragedy might happen in the area”.

“If there is fire outbreak here, all these people will be burnt to ashes. Firefighters should come and wash off the diesel to avoid black Thursday in this community”.