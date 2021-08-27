Plateau Attacks – Man Claims Responsibility For Yelwa Attacks

A man has come out to claim responsibility for Wednesday’s attack in the Yelwa Zangam community of Plateau State in the wee hours of the morning which left over 35 dead.

The man identified as KHALEEL YAHAYA made a comment saying he was in fact part of the attackers. The comment has quickly gone viral among the Jos community with many calling for the arrest of Khaleel.

The comment, which roughly translates to

” Anyone who says the mother of one will not sleep, his mother will also never sleep.

I swear by Allah since they have decided violence is what they want, that is exactly what they have gotten.

We decided to let peace reign but they decided otherwise, so we too have taken arms.

Yesterday, they planned on attacking us at night, but we got a wind of it and before they came in, we went in and killed them all.

Useless people, useless infidels, hopeless infidels that smells like animals.

From now on, there will be nothing like living in peace, let everyone stay where they are since they have decided to disrespect we Muslims because we decided to be peaceful, we will no longer be peaceful and whoever decides not to fight, let God punish his father.”

Yelwa Zangam community is a community behind University of Jos, and houses a lot of students as well as indigenes of the State. Meanwhile, irate youths yesterday conveyed the bodies of victims of the attacks to the Plateau State House of assembly, as well as the government house where they laid them at the gate, demanding to speak with Governor Simon Lalong who was reportedly sleeping.

In an effort to curb further violence, the governor has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the Jos North Metropolis and a 6 pm to 6 am curfew in Jos South.