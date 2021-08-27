Sahara Group provides 21% of energy to Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended energy conglomerate, Sahara Group for hitting the landmark celebration of 25 years in business and operating as a foremost energy conglomerate that provides 21 per cent of power to Nigerians.

“I am particularly enthused that you provide about 21 per cent of power to Nigerians and distribute 15 per cent, and going forward, Sahara Group has a vision to investing in gas development for energy, data tech and monetization, infrastructural development and in bringing energy to life in a responsible and smart way wherever energy is consumed, the President wrote in a letter addressed to Sahara Group, dated August 26, 2021.

Sahara Group is a dynamic leader in Africa’s upstream, downstream, midstream, power and infrastructure sectors and employs almost 5,000 employees from different nationalities across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company continues to lead the charge towards energy transition, environmental sustainability, energy security, and access to clean energy in Africa. Buoyed by its vision to light up Africa, Sahara operates the largest privately owned power business in sub-Saharan Africa.

In the letter, President Buhari said it gave him profound please to rejoice with Sahara Group, noting that the transition of Sahara from a modest enterprise which began as a trader in petroleum products into a conglomerate was heartwarming. “This is very inspirational to our teeming youths in the country, and an example anywhere,” the President said.

Stressing that Nigeria was proud that Sahara Group came from its loins and expanded beyond Africa into Asia, Europe and the Middle East, President Buhari said it was commendable that Sahara had deployed transformational energy initiatives to become a business with proud African heritage.

“May your dreams come true, Nigeria remains proud of you,” the President stated in the letter that he personally signed.