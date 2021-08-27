Friday, August 27, 2021
    TRAGEDY : Family Of 7 Die After Eating Suya In Abia State +Photos

    By Naija247news
    At least seven persons have been confirmed dead after eating the popular barbecue known as suya.

    Naija247news gathered that the ugly incident happened in Umueze Umuakanu Umuahia North LGA, Abia State.

    It was gathered that the Father of the house Mr. Jessey bought the suya from where all the family members, including extended family who came for holidays ate.

    According to report, only the Wife Mrs Ogba Jessey, and his son survived.

    She is currently receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre Umuahia.

    Our correspondent gathered that she is not aware that other members of the family have passed on.

    They were said to have started throwing up after eating the suya suspected to have been poisoned.

    Their bodies have been deposited in the morgue while the surviving victims are currently receiving treatment.

