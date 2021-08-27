The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has said that killings of innocent Nigerians largely go unreported.

Sultan Abubakar, who spoke at the 3rd quarter 2021 meeting of the intra-religious council in Abuja on Thursday, recalled a time when 76 residents of Sokoto were killed by criminal elements in one day.

He said that this was followed by the killing of yet another 48 persons on another day.

The Sultan said that the killings were not reported.

He challenged the security agencies to identify those behind killings in the country and bring them to justice.

“In eastern Sokoto alone, there was a day we buried 76 persons, who were killed in cold blood by criminals who came from nowhere, people don’t hear about that one. There was another day we buried 48 persons in the same Sokoto, but you didn’t hear about it.

“How can people, who do these things, be unknown? Where are our intelligence agencies? Don’t we have a proactive intelligence agency that will think ahead of the bandits?

“All the people committing such atrocities must be identified. The security agencies must up their game, find them and take action on this kind of carnage. If we start doing so, all this carnage we see in this country will stop,” the Sultan of Sokoto said.

The retired general said it was high time the Nigerian government invited foreign powers if it would help to solve the security challenges.

“I am making these comments with all seriousness because we are so disturbed by the way things are going,” the Sultan stated.