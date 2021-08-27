Who Will be the Best Candidate for PDP in 2023 to Win General Election?

President Buhari lack of leadership has opened the door for PDP to recapture the presidency. The situation in Nigeria is so bad, you can see from the activities of Boko Haram, Islamic state of west Africa and the Al-Qaida flowing from the Niger Republic to Nigeria to compete for influence.

In a subway ride to work each day, people are beginning to ask me about who is in-charge of Nigeria. The question is so insulting, I have to avoid answering the question by changing the topic.

And the good news is all the fundamentals of 2023 presidential election in Nigeria are in favor of PDP winning back the presidency. One of those fundamentals is the law of political gravity—which states that when a ruling party is failing and mismanaging the country, the opposition party wins the elections.

The United States past election results help us understand PDP chances for winning 2023 presidential election in Nigeria. For example, in the US 2000 presidential elections (Bush Vs Gore) Bush defeated Al Gore because president Clinton was caught in a sex scandal with an intern called Monica Lewinsky. Also, President Obama won 2008 presidential election because of 2008 economic recession—leading to auto industry collapse and stock market meltdown. And recently, former US Vice president, Joe Biden defeated Donald J. Trump in general election because of failure to control Covid-19—which resulted in job loses and loss of lives.

That said, Nigeria presidential election in 2023 is for PDP to lose unless a wrong candidate is picked for the job.

The current President of Nigeria, Mohammad Buhari is a disaster. Since assuming office in 2015, economic growth which has been on steady recovery since 1999 is in total collapse stage. Unemployment rate has skyrockets to 60 %, according to recent report by the UN. Nigeria is no longer safe to live. Kidnapping of school children and ordinary citizens is uncontrollable. Militancy group in the northern Nigeria, Boko Haram has killed over 250,000 Nigerians in 6 years of Buhari presidency and displayed over 10 million Nigerians. University of Jos—located in the state of plateau has just shut down its institution because of rising kidnapping and killings of students. Nigerian Defense Academy—an institution which trained Nigerian military officers is not even safe for students to attend school. A few days ago, students were reported killed and others kidnapped were later reported killed. Nigeria needs a new leader now.

Without a doubt, I take the position that if PDP wants to win 2023 presidency, the best candidate for Nigeria is Umana Okon Umana. Umana Okon Umana is currently the CEO and managing Director for oil and Gas zone authority in Nigeria. Since becoming CEO/MD, he has transformed the agency to the best managed and it is ranked number one in good management, according to latest government report.

And in 1999 to 2007, he was commissioner for finance in Akwa Ibom State under Governor Victor Attah. While serving as a commissioner for finance, Mr. Umana uncovered and removed the names of thousands of ghost workers in the state payroll—saving the state billions in revenues. He also served as the secretary to Akwa Ibom State government with distinction and honor.

Unlike many Nigerians who used government to get rich, Mr. Umana honesty and integrity in the managing the affairs of government have never been questioned. Instead, he has received many praises and congratulatory messages in his role as a true government servant.

Under Mr Umana Okon Umana’s presidency, Nigeria will turn years of failures to success in the following key areas.

Corruption

Many years of culture of corruption in every sector of Nigeria society has made it difficult for the Nigerian governments (local, state and the federal) to end poverty, create jobs for the citizens and to develop a prosperous nation. Corruption is using inappropriate ways to obtain money in exchange for some favors. It includes bribery, kickback, embezzlement, and patronage. In a recently published scholarly research article titled “Nigeria: Corruption Arising from Bad Leadership” two authors, Eneayejuni & Evans (2015) asserted: “Corruption has been universally acknowledged as one of the causes of underdevelopment, poverty, low political and economic growth, decay of infrastructure and accumulation of large domestic and external debts. Corruption set away nations from achieving public good and improving the standard of living of its citizens. Corruption slowpoke democratic growth, prevent domestic and foreign investment, create unemployment, infrastructure deficit and slows down economic growth of a nation.”

In the early and mid-1970s, the rising oil price brought a lot of revenues to Nigeria treasury. But years of corruption among top governments officials made it difficult for the government to use this money to develop the country. As a result, Nigeria has decay infrastructures, large domestic and external debts. Poverty went up and economic growth disappeared—leading to rising unemployment and crimes rates among all age groups in the country.

But with Umana Okon’s Presidency, corruption will be a thing of the past. That is because Mr. Umana Okon Umana’s presidency will put an end to corruption on his first 100 days in office. His knowledge in the areas of finance, budgeting and planning is exceptionally good. His policy will end decades of lack of jobs growth, failure to fix decay infrastructures, build new schools, repair existing ones, and put an end to foreign debts—which has robbed Nigeria of the opportunities to invest in Nigerians.

Insecurity

Threat of violence by militant group, Boko Haram has made Nigeria ungovernable. Each day in Nigeria, 20 to 40 lives are lost due to act of violence. In one of the recent articles titled “Nigeria’s Insecurity Crisis—Five different threats” and published in BBC news, article writer, Aliyu Tanko asserted: “Indeed, Boko Haram is expanding into new areas and taking advantage of Nigeria’s poverty and other security challenges to fuel its extremist ideologies. According to the UN, by the end of 2020, conflict with the group had led to the deaths of almost 350,000 people and forced millions from their homes.”

The current counter-Terrorism strategy in Nigeria is not working (Solomon, 2012). Insecurity in Nigeria is worse than 1967-70 civil war (Goodluck Jonathan, 2012). Who will disagree? Not me!

This high rate of Nigerians dying each day tells how insecure Nigeria is—a reason why someone like Mr. Umana Okon Umana will be the best fit to lead Nigeria out of the current menace.

Economy

In the area of economy, Mr. Umana Okon Umana knows that lack of adequate infrastructures has made it difficult for Nigeria economy to create jobs for all its citizens. Transportation from homes to work is inadequate. In villages and remote areas of Nigeria, public transportation is non-existence. This makes it difficult for citizens to go out to look for work and to attend to some personal business. Electricity supply is in limited supply. Businesses and factories are unable to run power to serve their machinery—limiting the number of jobs business can create. Good drinking water is limited to those who live in cities. In villages and remote areas, good drinking water does not exist.

Agriculture is another area of economy Mr. Umana’s Presidency will be focusing on from day one. It exists in Nigeria but in small scales—limiting food production to personal use and non for industrial needs. Sanitation’s facilities are non-existence in villages and in remote areas of the country—contributing to poor health.

Tariff is tax paid on goods produced outside the country. It is expected to increase local consumption of goods by increasing the price of foreign goods. Lack of it in Nigeria means no trade is taking place in Nigeria and no wealth is created. Again, effective government policy will be put in place to address the situation.

Lack of confidence in Nigeria local currency (Naira) has made the Nigerian economy to struggle. One area most affected is import. Right now, Nigeria is importing more goods than it exports—giving rise to higher government debts than revenues. This area must be address to create economy that works for all Nigerians.