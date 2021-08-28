2023: PDP Not A Threat to APC – Sen Adamu

A former governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Abdullahi Adamu, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged because of the alleged failure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in governance.

Adamu, in an interview with Daily Trust, said the PDP which is now the leading opposition party in the country was losing political relevance and would not constitute a threat to the ruling APC in the 2023 general election.

They (PDP) are losing grounds. They have lost three sitting governors to the APC and there are more to come. The party is now divided and some members of the executive of the party have decamped to the APC. So, there’s no party left as PDP to threaten the APC.

“It is really very bad because we want a vibrant opposition that will checkmate the ruling party. But there is no opposition in Nigeria today. They are failing. They are not giving a good account of the mandate that they got.

“The basis of the failure of this country since the advent of democracy is the failure of the PDP which ruled for 16 years. It was the failure of the PDP after 16 years in power that brought about the APC. And they want to blame us for their failure.

“No matter how far people go with criticising the APC, there is a limit to which they can go and no sooner than later, people will see through the machinations and falsehood that are being propagated against the ruling APC. We are on track and will continue to be on track by the grace of God,” he said.

On his rumoured ambition for the national chairmanship of the APC, Adamu said he would not lose sleep over the issue.

“I believe that the party will come up with a decision deserving of the party when the time comes. I don’t want to be going about shouting that I want to become the next chairman. I don’t have time for that,” he said.

Reacting, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Trust in a telephone chat last night that “it is not in his place to make allegations against the PDP, and as such, whatever allegations he is giving is undeserving of response.”