Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway Ready By 2023 – Official

KANO – Engineer Yahaya Baba Ali, Federal Controller of Works, Kano Field Headquarters, during the weekend assured that barring any last-minute change the hybrid Abuja-Kaduna-Kano federal highway would be delivered on schedule.

The federal Controller told Reporters in Kano that activities at various sections of the strategic road are on a smooth ride, adding that the 2023 delivery date is feasible.

Engr Baba Ali said the Kano-Zaria section of the road covering a stretch of 137km dual carriageway of expanded service lane being handled by Julius Berger has recorded 23 percent completion.

Engr Ali stated that the hybrid road project includes the upgrade and reconstruction of over 100 bridges and box culverts within the stretch of Kano-Zaria section of the highway.

He disclosed that the hybrid highway that runs from the federal capital territory through Kaduna state that terminated at the commercial city of Kano was among the list of 25 ongoing road projects in Kano and its environs.

The federal Controller listed Kano – Katsina (phase 1) which terminated at Gidan Mutum Daya recorded 78 percent completion, while Kano – Shuwarin with a stretch of 202km, (sec 1) Kano- Maiduguri, divided into 5 sections, recorded 55 percent completion.

Similarly, Kano Gwarzo – Dayi flagged off recently by Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with a stretch of 90 km is ongoing as the contractor has since mobilized men and equipment to the site.

The federal Controller said: “SUKUK funding has solved slow progress on construction sites, as four out of these major projects are on it, SUKUK has greatly ease major challenges to lack of assess to available fund to continue with our projects.”