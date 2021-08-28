President Muhammadu Buhari says he wants to be remembered as a Nigerian president who fought corruption to a standstill, calling on Nigerians, who are not involved in corruptly enriching themselves with public funds, not to be afraid.

During a press conference after the India-Africa Summit, which took place in New Delhi, President Buhari said he would not lose sleep over criticism that he was being selective in the fight against corruption.

“Slow And Steady”

He called on the elites to encourage him to get whoever had compromised his position and the trust given to him.

President Buhari told the gathering that he remained resolute in the fight against corruption and would want to be remembered for that when it is all said and done.

His administration has three main focus – security, economy and the fight against corruption.

But he has roundly been criticised by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as being selective in the fight.

On the economy, critics of his administration said he was too slow in addressing economic and infrastructure in a country yearning for development, a criticism he had responded to saying: “They call me baba go slow, but I will go slow and steady”.

“Not About Meeting Deadline”

The President must be bothered that the National Assembly had been polarised following his choice of ministers.

While he was away, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress’ lawmakers were sharply divided over one of his ministerial nominees, Mr Chibuike Amaechi.

Following the confirmation of his ministerial nominees, President Buhari said he would prune down the number of ministries so as to be able to pay salaries.

On whether there will be an extension of a three-month deadline given by his administration to flush out Boko Haram from Nigeria’s north-east, the President said that the target was to get rid of terrorism and not about meeting deadline.

One of the main talking points at the one-day summit in New Delhi, was the provision India had make for African countries. The nation said it had set aside over $10 billion grant for African countries.

Wooing investors, President Buhari assured Indians and the international community of his administration’s commitment to sustaining efforts aimed at making Nigeria an envy of all.

He urged them to avail themselves of the conducive environment that would be created for investments to thrive.