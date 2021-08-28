Anambra 2021: APPAS Backs Dr. Godwin Maduka’s Governorship Bid

By Dr. Emezie Madu

Association of past President Generals (APPAS) in a meeting with Dr. Godwin Maduka and his Deputy Sir Ken Ifeatu Obi Ksc on Thursday 26th September said Dr. Godwin Maduka’s antecedents is a proof to what he would do in Anambra State.

The President of APPAS, Mazi Omife Omife, Mbuze Mbaukwu asked for collaboration between Dr. Godwin Maduka and APPAS to guarantee a new Anambra State.

Deputy Governor Sir Ken Ifeatu Obi Ksc elaborated on the good will of Okosisi Orumba which makes him the best Governorship Candidate.

Earlier, Dr. Godwin Maduka promised to provide 21 emergency rooms and ambulances in every local Government to administer first aid on people suffering from heart attack and strokes as well as those involved in road traffic accidents.

In another development Restoration Party, led by her State Chairman, Chief Paul Asika collapsed its structure to support the Governorship aspiration of Dr. Godwin Maduka.

Dr. Godwin Maduka and his entourage also paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness Igwe Clifford Okeke the traditional ruler of nawfija community.

In the same vein, Dr. Godwin Maduka also held a meeting with stakeholders of Orumba South across party lines.

The clergy is not left out as Okosisi Orumba held a consultative meeting with Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Chiedozie Nwokolo

Bishop on the Niger, in Niger Diocese.

Its obvious that who is who in Anambra State wants Dr. Godwin Maduka to be the next Governor. The grassroots are with him also, he added.