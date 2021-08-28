ANAMBRA 2021: What ‘ndi Anambras’ Are Not Seeing

There is a common adage among the Annang people in Akwa Ibom state, that ‘a dancer cannot see his/ her back’. The choice of who becomes the Executive Governor of Anambra state, seems to be clearer to non indigenes of Anambra state, than the ‘Ndi Anambras.’

Anambra happens to be the industrial capital of the South East and South South zone, hence the outcome of the November 6 Gubernatorial election, is important not only to the Igbos or people of Anambra state.

From antecedents and contributions to economic and human capital development of Anambra state- factors which most times political aspirants are adjudged upon, to manifestos, no Governorship aspirant in Anambra state deserves more support than Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, candidate of the Young Progressive Party.

As a serving senaror, Ifeanyi Ubah has proven to be an audible voice, not just for the people of Anambra but a catalyst for improved national economy. Bills sponsored by him includes the Deep Offshore And Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act Bill, 2019 passed And Signed Into Law; National Institute For Business Studies Nnewi, Anambra State Bill, 2019; Petroleum Tankers Safety Bill, 2019; Power And Petroleum Safety Institute, Oraifite Bill, 2019; Institute Of Aviation Safety And Management Mbosi, Anambra State Bill, 2019; Erosion Control And Prevention Commission Bill, 2019; National Institute For Security And Strategic Studies, Orumba, Anambra State Bill, 2019; Bill To Upgrade Federal Polytechnic Oko, Orumba-North, Anambra To Federal University Of Technology Oko Bill, 2019; Institute Of Rice Research And Development Bill, 2019 and the Metallurgy Training Institute Orumba Bill, 2020.

Aside sponsored bills, Senator Ifeanyi has consistently led in legislative interventions, especially as it concerns commercial activities in country. These intervention includes a motion on the urgent need to look into the infrastructural decadence ravaging the Nkwo Nnewi commercial cluster, trade fair complex along Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Oshodi Apapa Expressway which leads to Nigeria’s biggest Seaports – Tincan and Apapa Wharf; motion for review of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act Cap D3 LFN 2004 and Amendment of Act, as a way of aiding the country to generate 360 million naira annually; motion on the closure of over 600 Nigerian shops and businesses in Ghana; motion on the urgent need for the federal government to streamline import duty and value added tax(VAT) waiver to essential pharmaceutical drugs; motion on the urgent need to protect Nigeria’s indigenous airlines from extinction due to multiple designations and frequencies granted foreign airlines in Nigeria.

In a bid to ensure the ease of getting Chinese Visas for Anambra people and to work towards improving the economy of the region, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah led a delegation of Igbo market leaders to the Chinese Consul general in Lagos to discuss Visa issuance policies. The delegation included Chief Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace and Chief Akai Egwuonwu, CEO; Anambra rice/Stine Mills.

Perhaps, Ifeanyi Ubah FC is the biggest factor that has made Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dear to heart of young Nigerians. The young people are the future workforce of the Nigeria, with about 11 million young people expected to enter the labor market each year for the next decade.

It is a provable truth that NONE of the other aspirants, has done a quarter of what Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has done for the young people.

There are lots of technological revolution going on globally and the younger people are pushing the boundaries. They have talent and energy, which as a nation, we must convert for the good of our nation.

Some aspirants are mere Professors whose English grammer cannot improve the economic lot of the East, and some are Medical Doctors who just returned from the United States to tell us how much money they made overseas.

Samuel Udoh writes from Abuja