Saturday, August 28, 2021
    APC Convention: South-West Group Backs Sani Musa For National Chair

    A South West group, the Lisabi Progressives Union, has called on Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East) to contest the office of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s national convention.

    Speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the group said it threw its weight behind the Senator after a careful examination of the aspirants who have recently been linked to the position.

    The group’s National President, Comrade Adeleke Lukman, disclosed that as a member of the progressives’ family, they welcome the party’s resolve to present the best candidates for the presidency in 2023.

    “We are optimistic that Sen. Musa will bring hope and restore sanity to our party. He’s young, energetic and competent to unite all our aggrieved members and secure victory for the party in 2023,” the group said.

