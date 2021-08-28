Saturday, August 28, 2021
    Barack Obama Reacts To Kabul Airport’s Attack

    Like so many of you, Michelle and I were heartbroken to hear about the terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport that killed and wounded so many U.S. service members, as well as Afghan men, women, and children..

    As president, nothing was more painful than grieving with the loved ones of Americans who gave their lives serving our country.

    As President Biden said, these service members are heroes who have been engaged in a dangerous, selfless mission to save the lives of others.

    Our hearts go out to the families who lost a loved one, and to everyone continuing the mission in Kabul.

    We’re also thinking of the families of the Afghans who died, many of whom stood by America and were willing to risk everything for a chance at a better life.

    May God bless the memory of those we lost, and protect those who remain in harm’s way.

