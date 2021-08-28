Boko Haram Attacks Will Be Over Soon, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned Friday’s terrorist attack on Maiduguri, warning that his new administration won’t tolerate wanton and willful destruction of life by criminal elements that are bent on anarchy.

Reacting to the attack, which left scores of people dead, injured and maimed, President Buhari said in a statement issued by his Head of Media Team, Garba Shehu, that his administration meant business in its determination to tackle terrorist violence with all the resources available to his government.

He described terrorists as cowardly murderers that target innocent people.

President Buhari explained that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he has sworn to protect the security of Nigerians everywhere.

The President while calling for increased vigilance by local communities, assured that his administration would give security close attention, and that his government was committed to boosting the morale of our armed forces by effectively funding them and attending to their welfare.

He condoled the families of the victims of the latest terrorist attack on Maiduguri and assured them that the worst days of these criminal elements will be over soon.