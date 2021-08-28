Cloned THISDAY publication on Uzodimma hand work of desperate elements

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has nothing to do with the purported report on a cloned publication of THISDAY of Friday, August 27, 2021 with headline: Shocking: Uzodimma Declares Free Marriage Between Fulani Settlers and Imo Ladies ….Promises to pay bride price for herders who choose to marry Imo ladies… Imposes N1m fine to any father who refuses to give consent.

The originators of the fake publication has two things in mind: to tarnish the image of the Governor and to destroy the credibility of THISDAY as a brand.

The ill conceived publication shows how desperate individuals and groups can get in trying to destroy the society, thinking that Governor Uzodimma is the issue.

For the avoidance of doubt, the real

headline of THISDAY the same Friday, August 27 reads : Buhari Elated as NNPC Breaks Jinx, Declares N287bn Profit First In 44 Years.

It is pertinent to note that THISDAY management confirmed that the publication was cloned and we are confident that they will not allow their hard earned brand and efforts of many years to be basdardised by criminal minded fellows.

Governor Uzodimma is conscious of the efforts being made by some individuals and groups to tarnish his image and discredit his government but will not be deterred in his determination to provide good governance to the good people of Imo State.

He is mindful of the enormity of work to do in Imo State after many years of neglect of critical infrastructure due to poor governance and will stop at nothing to change the narrative for good in the interest of the people.

The public is therefore advised to disregard the cloned publication as coming from depraved minds and enemies of the people and the society.